Kryptomon One Day Trading Volume Hits $169,552.00 (KMON)

Kryptomon (KMON) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Kryptomon has a market cap of $2.49 million and $169,552.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryptomon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kryptomon has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.00615729 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017064 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Kryptomon Coin Profile

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kryptomon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryptomon directly using US dollars.

