Kryll Trading 3.4% Higher This Week (KRL)

Kryll (KRL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002061 BTC on major exchanges. Kryll has a total market cap of $18.44 million and $425,155.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kryll

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,386,598 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io.

Kryll Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

