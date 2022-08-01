Kryll (KRL) Market Capitalization Tops $18.00 Million

Kryll (KRL) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Kryll has a market cap of $18.00 million and $617,662.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00002039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,961.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004461 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00133410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00032466 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,446,598 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kryll

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

