Kopin (KOPN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Kopin to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.31%.
Kopin Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of KOPN stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. Kopin has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.
Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.
