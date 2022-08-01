Kopin (KOPN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Kopin to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.31%.

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. Kopin has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 108.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 57,985 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 74.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 89.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 108,635 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Kopin by 193.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 284,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 187,580 shares during the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

