Konomi Network Market Cap Reaches $3.41 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (KONO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. Konomi Network has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $276,545.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,127.12 or 0.99994165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003899 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00130218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032650 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork.

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

