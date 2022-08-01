KnoxFS (New) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges (KFX)

KnoxFS (New) (KFX) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, KnoxFS (New) has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. KnoxFS (New) has a market cap of $98,079.81 and approximately $1.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KnoxFS (New) coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000751 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00616674 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016610 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00037792 BTC.
KnoxFS (New) Profile
KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 558,199 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox.
KnoxFS (New) Coin Trading
