Kleros (PNK) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $21.89 million and $1.27 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kleros has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000034 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 629,880,856 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io.

Kleros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

