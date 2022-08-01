Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) fell 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $3.02. 85,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,425,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The stock has a market cap of $733.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 467.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 55,782 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 105,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 72,826 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 393,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 150,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

