KeyCorp Trims Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Target Price to $35.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TPX. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tempur Sealy International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

TPX stock opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 59,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.