Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) PT Raised to $41.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at UBS Group from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance
KDP traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.26. 48,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,816,444. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.
