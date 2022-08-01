KBC Group NV Trims Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,265 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.21% of Trane Technologies worth $74,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $9,313,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $7,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $145.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,401. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TT. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.18.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

