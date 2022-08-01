KBC Group NV Sells 13,053 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

KBC Group NV cut its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,053 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.21% of MercadoLibre worth $128,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI stock traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $809.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $721.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $928.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.31 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,430.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,483.00.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.