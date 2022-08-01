KBC Group NV Reduces Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 955,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,634 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of Charles Schwab worth $80,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 301,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 223.7% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.66. The stock had a trading volume of 63,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,476,842. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.51. The company has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

