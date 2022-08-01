KBC Group NV Purchases 792 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,927,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.25% of Dell Technologies worth $96,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

DELL traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,317. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $61.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

