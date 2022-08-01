KBC Group NV Has $182.35 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.14% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $182,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,242,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 246,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.42. 674,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,212,219. The company has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.68.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

