KBC Group NV Has $167.22 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241,256 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.29% of MetLife worth $167,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,807,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,989,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 19,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,956. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

