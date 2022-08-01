KBC Group NV Buys 698,640 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 371.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 886,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 698,640 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of CVS Health worth $89,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

CVS traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $95.84. The company had a trading volume of 34,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

