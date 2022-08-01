KBC Group NV Acquires 3,790 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.45% of Dover worth $101,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dover by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 4.1% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $83,771,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.40. 15,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,817. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

