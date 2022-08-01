Kava Trading Up 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One Kava coin can now be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00008468 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $465.34 million and $51.73 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00101173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000597 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00018274 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00252063 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00038965 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000275 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000587 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 243,438,795 coins and its circulating supply is 238,470,045 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs.

Kava Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

