KARMA (KARMA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KARMA has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $3.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001520 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00147696 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00055984 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00012681 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KARMA

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.