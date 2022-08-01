Karbo (KRB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,003.00

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $427,483.96 and $1,003.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Karbo has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.35 or 0.00673799 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000410 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,484,555 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Karbo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.