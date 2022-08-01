Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 225 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lowered its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,665,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Airbnb by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,405,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $110.31. 39,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,635,774. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABNB. KeyCorp cut their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.13.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $3,140,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $3,140,880.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 616,434 shares of company stock valued at $62,540,295. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

