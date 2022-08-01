Kaizen Financial Strategies Increases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.95. 34,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,527,318. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.96 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

