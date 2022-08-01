Kaizen Financial Strategies Increases Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 15.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 103,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 61,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

FNF traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $39.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,024. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.