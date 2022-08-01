Kaizen Financial Strategies Has $591,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kaizen Financial Strategies reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,197 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,904,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,155,063. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

