Kaizen Financial Strategies Has $1.69 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kaizen Financial Strategies reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.3% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $652,000. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.1% during the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 15,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $316.23. The stock had a trading volume of 694,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,206,266. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

