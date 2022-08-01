Kaizen Financial Strategies Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Kaizen Financial Strategies cut its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.15. 68,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,667. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $86.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average is $64.18.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.