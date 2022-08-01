Kaizen Financial Strategies Cuts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kaizen Financial Strategies decreased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $42.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,495. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

