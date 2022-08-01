Kaizen Financial Strategies Buys 300 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,070. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.90.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.