Kaizen Financial Strategies Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,475,000 after buying an additional 330,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after buying an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,834. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.74.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

