JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Has $392.74 Million Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023,634 shares during the quarter. GSK comprises about 43.5% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd owned about 0.35% of GSK worth $392,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 19.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 131,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,604. The stock has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.62. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $46.97.
GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. AlphaValue cut shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.39) to GBX 1,800 ($21.69) in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.60) to GBX 1,850 ($22.29) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.96) to GBX 1,900 ($22.89) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.50.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
