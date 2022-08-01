JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 101.1% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 310.3% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,157,000. Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $164.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,333,632. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $158.02 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

