Jobchain (JOB) Market Cap Reaches $2.69 Million

Jobchain (JOB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Jobchain has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $8.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jobchain

Jobchain is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,864,586,781 coins. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

