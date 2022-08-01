JJJ Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 112.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MANH opened at $140.67 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.13 and a 200-day moving average of $127.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.