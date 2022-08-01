JJJ Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TIM were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,688,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after buying an additional 1,033,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TIM by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,299,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in TIM by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 807,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 346,292 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,924,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in TIM by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 665,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TIMB opened at $12.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11. Tim S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $15.61.

TIM Dividend Announcement

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $904.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TIM had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Tim S.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0822 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TIMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on TIM from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on TIM in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TIM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.