JJJ Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 590.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Foot Locker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,924 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Foot Locker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 20,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,279 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FL opened at $28.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.45.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. OTR Global lowered Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

