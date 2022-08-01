JJJ Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,315 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of New York Times by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,048,000 after purchasing an additional 97,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,509,000 after buying an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cannonball Research lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYSE NYT opened at $31.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.01. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.93.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

