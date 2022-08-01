JJJ Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

JJJ Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,388,336,000 after purchasing an additional 240,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,801,122,000 after buying an additional 186,814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,189,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,947,000 after buying an additional 96,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $192.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $131.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.38.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.