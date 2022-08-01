JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $90,000 Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 683.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MASI shares. StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

Shares of MASI opened at $144.58 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $112.07 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.68 and its 200-day moving average is $152.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

