JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $78,000 Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 391.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $213,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Cognex by 174.2% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 45.5% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Cognex by 1,291.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Cognex by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 673,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $50.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average is $59.16. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $92.17.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $165,968. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.