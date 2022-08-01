JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $146,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,900.0% during the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $1,211,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.68.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $94.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.10 and its 200 day moving average is $100.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

