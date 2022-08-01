JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $115,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 291.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,977,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 2,510.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,266,000 after acquiring an additional 311,731 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Biogen by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,352,000 after purchasing an additional 206,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Biogen by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,768,000 after purchasing an additional 184,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Biogen Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $215.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $351.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.