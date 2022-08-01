JJJ Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

JJJ Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

NYSE VIPS opened at $9.16 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

