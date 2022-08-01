JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys 116 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $329.69 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

