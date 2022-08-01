Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Downgraded by HSBC

Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Jet2 Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of DRTGF stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. Jet2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

