JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.
JELD-WEN Price Performance
JELD traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,744. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 121,815 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,483.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,268,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,727,947.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.18.
About JELD-WEN
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
Featured Articles
