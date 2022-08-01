Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,566,000 after buying an additional 2,174,282 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,898,000 after acquiring an additional 927,840 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,684,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,339,000 after buying an additional 322,049 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 318,463 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 360.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 304,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 238,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:JEF opened at $32.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.41. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Stories

