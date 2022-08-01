Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €43.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €43.00 ($43.88) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Renault in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday.

RNO opened at €28.75 ($29.33) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.42. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($102.76).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

