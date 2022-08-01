JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Down 47.3% in July

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,519,400 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the June 30th total of 6,680,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

JD Health International Stock Up 23.8 %

OTCMKTS:JDHIF opened at $6.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. JD Health International has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $13.72.

JD Health International Company Profile

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

