Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $208,651.74 and $55,327.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,226.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004410 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00131602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00032893 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

JAR is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

